Man City offer support to Antoine Semenyo after Ghana star reveals 'unacceptable' online racist abuse

According to Sky Sports, City have reportedly stepped in to support Semenyo after the forward went public with the latest wave of racial abuse directed at him this season. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old shared a screenshot of an abusive comment on his Instagram story, adding the caption: "It's started again."

This recent incident highlights a distressing and repetitive pattern for the player, who has faced multiple instances of discrimination throughout the current campaign. In response, the club has acted swiftly to provide the forward with full backing and the necessary resources to navigate the aftermath of these hateful messages.