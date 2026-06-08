Man Utd open formal talks for Mateus Fernandes but set strict conditions to avoid summer bidding war for West Ham player

United's recruitment department has prioritized the central midfield sector as their primary area of reconstruction this summer. The squad faces an immediate structural void following the departure of veteran Brazilian anchor Casemiro, who played his final match for the club against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

With Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount deployed as a makeshift double pivot on the final day of the season against Brighton, and Manuel Ugarte widely expected to force an exit after falling down the pecking order, the club is under immense pressure to deliver elite reinforcements.