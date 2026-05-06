Man Utd plot transfer swoop for Lyon star to potentially fix problem position

According to reports from A Bola, Manchester United are plotting a summer move for left winger Moreira to address their long-standing issues out wide. The 21-year-old talent only arrived in France from Sporting B on July 22 for an initial fee of €2 million, despite his market value sitting at just €400,000 at the time. Since then, his valuation has skyrocketed over the last nine months. The Premier League giants face stiff competition from several top clubs across Serie A and the Bundesliga, who have also been monitoring his phenomenal debut season.