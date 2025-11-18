Man Utd told Benjamin Sesko 'looks like an academy player' as Premier League legend delivers brutal verdict on £74m striker

In United's last outing against Tottenham, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Amorim introduced Sesko in the 58th minute, only to sub him off in the closing stages of the match after a robust challenge from Micky van de Ven left him injured. At the end of the game, the head coach expressed concern over the striker's condition, while ignoring questions on his form. The Portuguese coach said: "That is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."

According to a new Sky Sports report, the 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for "at most" a month. That timeframe means Sesko will miss the club's upcoming Premier League fixtures against Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham, and potentially Wolves and Bournemouth if there are any delays. However, United view the outcome as a positive one, given the possibility he could have been ruled out longer.