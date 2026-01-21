'He needs arrogance!' - Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko urged to match Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'aura' to silence critics at Old Trafford

Saha, though, did state that he believes Sesko is starting to "understand" the Premier League having faltered in his opening weeks at United. "I think Benjamin Sesko is starting to understand the Premier League more, the movement, his teammates, the tactics he has to play under, sometimes with the pressing, sometimes not, sometimes just being a fox in the box," Saha added.

"He's an athlete, so those opportunities will come. The more games he's going to play, the more goals he's going to score. I think he needs to have that eye where he's like almost battling a defender and he wants revenge.

"He needs this kind of aggression a bit more, and arrogance. I think when we get that, Sesko is going to be one of the players who is really hard to play against. He just needs to be a bit more aggressive, not in a bad way, like tackles, but just believe in himself and have the guts to try and retry and not think twice.

"At this age, it's a very big task, but I think he has the opportunity to do it because there is not much competition for him upfront, so he has to do it.

"He has the opportunity to do it, but he has to do it because this is what the manager needs. He needs arrogance, a bit like Matheus Cunha can show sometimes, or Bryan Mbuemo.

"When you have all the players really express this kind of confidence and arrogance, this is where any defence will, I think, in some way, become fragile."