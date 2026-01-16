Man Utd have shown Man City how NOT to replace a legendary manager - but who is the right man to step into Pep Guardiola's shoes?

Although Guardiola is under contract at City until June 2027, there is a growing expectation that he will end his decade-long reign at the club at the end of the current campaign. It has been reported that City have already begun their search for his eventual replacement and twice spoke to Enzo Maresca, leading to his split from Chelsea.

While Guardiola is refusing to say whether he will continue until the end of his contract, he has told City to “be prepared” for his eventual departure. And if he does depart this summer, then Guardiola's successor will inherit a City squad with a much brighter future than the United one Ferguson passed on to Moyes, which featured many players who were past their peak but who could not stomach the new manager’s ways.

And in contrast to Moyes walking into a club with the double-power vacuum caused by highly-respected chief executive David Gill leaving at the same time as Ferguson, Guardiola is set to leave behind a strong football ecosystem, the club still ran by his long-time friend Ferran Soriano as chief executive and with sporting director Hugo Viana already in place while being credited with smart recruitment decisions.