Man Utd ‘rubbing their hands together’ as Marcus Rashford ‘price rise’ planned amid Barcelona’s €30m transfer uncertainty

They would also have to negotiate with United once more. And that's why United are 'rubbing their hands together' in light of Laporta's latest declarations, according to Marca. If Barca want to modify the agreement they have to bear in mind that Rashford's market value has since risen way higher than the €30m agreed last summer as he has scored 10 times and set up a further 13 goals for the Blaugrana. Therefore, if they want to renegotiate, his price is likely to have risen significantly. However, sources consulted by Marca believe it is unlikely that Barca are going to back out of the agreement, although no decision will be made until the end of the season, when they can make a thorough assessment of whether or not the loan has been a success or not and whether a permanent deal is a wise move.