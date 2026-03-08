Man Utd plan surprise summer move for 26-year-old Bournemouth forward with £40m valuation

Tavernier, who hasn't been capped at international level, has registered six goals and five assists this season despite injury setbacks. Notably, two of those goals and assists came directly against United during a chaotic 4-4 draw last December, giving the club a firsthand look at his capabilities. His versatility and work rate make him an attractive option for a United side that has struggled for balance on the wings. However, the Red Devils are not alone in their admiration, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also reportedly monitoring the player’s situation ahead of the summer market.

Bournemouth may be willing to part with the star if their valuation is met. The club has developed a reputation for selling key assets at a profit to reinvest in new talent for Andoni Iraola’s project. With Tavernier under contract until 2029, any deal is expected to require a fee in the region of £40 million to tempt the Cherries into a sale.