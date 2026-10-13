Getty Images Sport
Man Utd board make Michael Carrick sack decision with former Premier League manager waiting in the wings
Backing the boss amid a brutal start
Manchester United have endured a torrid opening to the Premier League season, picking up just six points from their first six matches. Carrick’s side currently sit 13th in the table, having managed a solitary victory against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The pressure intensified over the weekend after the Red Devils surrendered a narrow lead to draw 1-1 against a 10-man Tottenham side.
Despite the scrutiny, the Old Trafford hierarchy are refusing to hit the panic button. According to Fabrizio Romano, club bosses view the situation as "under control". Internal sources suggest the squad remains fully behind the 45-year-old, with genuine belief he can reverse the current slump.
INEOS are determined to avoid a reactionary sacking. They want to give Carrick time to rediscover the form that earned him the permanent job after guiding the club back to the Champions League last season.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick addresses the mounting pressure
Speaking after the weekend stalemate against Tottenham, Carrick refused to criticise his squad. The former midfielder insisted that individual errors are part of the game and maintained a supportive stance.
"I don’t feel let down, because you can make mistakes," Carrick explained. "You can make mistakes, things go against you. I’ve made mistakes in games, and it’s not so much letting everyone down."
The United boss also acknowledged the intense passion and expectations at Old Trafford.
"We’ve all got standards, we’ve all got levels, the players have got levels and standards, and they hold their hands up at times when something goes against them," he added. "I care as much as anybody about this place, so sometimes you could say too much because then it overspills. But it’s coming from a good place, really, and so I understand it."
Howe and Conte loom large
While Carrick retains boardroom backing, high-profile alternatives are being linked with the hot seat. Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is reportedly highly interested should the role become vacant. Howe has been out of work since leaving St James' Park this summer, having previously saved the Magpies from relegation before delivering Champions League football and a major domestic trophy.
United officials highly rate the 48-year-old, valuing his Premier League pedigree and European experience. Although not actively seeking a return, reports indicate Howe would willingly cut his sabbatical short if United call. Antonio Conte has also been floated as a potential contingency option.
- AFP
A crucial run to the international break
The fixture schedule leading into the November international break will likely define Carrick’s future. United chiefs expect a rapid turnaround in performances over the coming weeks.
If the Red Devils fail to show marked improvements, INEOS will face a complicated decision. With proven managers like Howe waiting, Carrick must quickly find a way to reignite his struggling squad.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting