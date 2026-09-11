Saga over? Man Utd target Lewis Hall signs new long-term Newcastle contract to end Old Trafford transfer talk

United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements has hit a significant roadblock after Newcastle confirmed that Hall has committed his future to the club. The talented 22-year-old, who has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Magpies' machine, has signed a deal that, according to ESPN, will keep him on Tyneside until 2031.

The young defender expressed his immense pride at extending his stay under the bright lights of St James' Park. "I'm absolutely delighted," Hall said to Newcastle's official website. "It's a really proud moment. It's an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them. The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it's at St. James' Park or away, it's the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it's a big thing for me.

"I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all. One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United."















