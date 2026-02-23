Man Utd legend launches stunning attack on 'rage baiter' Vinicius Junior amid talk of transfer swoop for Real Madrid star

Parker is not convinced that the 25-year-old would be the right kind of character for United, telling PariuriX: “It would be very interesting for Vinicius Junior to come to the Premier League, but I would prefer if he did it for another team to be perfectly honest. You don't need anyone like him around. He has so much talent about him, but it is never going to be recognised as such because of the person he is. To me he is just a rage baiter. He is looking for every reason to keep acting the way he is, which is a shame.

“To be that talented and act like that is a real shame. He had the potential to be respected by everyone, but with the way he acts I am sure, he will be difficult to have in the dressing room.

“People out there will be trying to do anything to make him lose his head, which is very easy for him. When he loses his head, he affects the football team. We have seen it so many times in Real Madrid.

“We can talk about 100 things he could be doing in a different way, but one thing I don't like about him or any other player being black or brown is when they are talking about walking off the pitch. I don't want that rubbish. I don't need to see a rage baiter coming to Manchester United. We need footballers. Play 90 minutes and do everything you can, don't turn it into anything else.

“I don't see any other black players doing the same that he is doing. The way he is carrying himself is not normal. At the end of the day there will always be a minority, but he would be respected more just for playing football.

“In many ways he is hated by every football fan. It is the same as with [Marc] Cucurella. Chelsea fans would say they love him, but they would hate him if he played for another club. Brighton fans hate him and he played there. If Vinicius Junior didn't play at Real Madrid the fans would hate him as well.”