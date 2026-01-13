Man Utd urged to make 'huge move' into $50 BILLION NBA Europe project as more Premier League clubs are tipped to follow Real Madrid & Barcelona with own basketball teams

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest NBA betting, Professor Dr Rob Wilson - Director of Executive Education at University Campus of Football Business in London and a Professor of Applied Sports Finance - said: “From a sports finance perspective, Manchester United's entering NBA Europe could be a huge move. United is one of the world’s most powerful sports brands, worth billions (around $8 billion) in equity and global reach. Attaching that brand to a new NBA Europe franchise creates immediate commercial upside for both parties.

“NBA Europe is being pitched as a solution to a European basketball market currently valued in the low hundreds of millions against an estimated $50 billion broader opportunity, meaning there is a huge gap between current value and potential commercial monetisation.

“United’s involvement instantly elevates broadcast appeal, sponsorship interest, and merchandising pathways because global partners will pay ahead of scale when a club with United’s footprint is involved. The upside is that the club diversifies income beyond football with a high-growth vertical that leverages NBA media rights and fan engagement, and the league gains one of the planet’s most bankable sports brands to drive early adoption and valuation.”

Dr Wilson went on to say when asked to pick out the football clubs that could get involved with an NBA franchise: “Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, given their links to Olympiacos through owner Evangelos Marinakis and their existing netball franchise. Celtic, without question, with Rangers and Hibs running behind, but I would almost say Hibs before Rangers. After Forest, I do wonder about Leeds United and Arsenal, given their owners, followed by Chelsea and then Liverpool, in that order. Manchester City is an outside bet.”

