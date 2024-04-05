This can't go on! Man Utd guarantee entertainment but this wild, unsustainable style will take them nowhere

Neutrals may love the drama Erik ten Hag's side offer but their sickening late defeat at Chelsea demonstrates it is no path to success

"Are you not entertained? Are you not entertained? Is this not why you are here?" Mauricio Pochettino might as well have been muttering Maximus's iconic line in Gladiator as he ran on to the soaking pitch to revel in Cole Palmer's 101st minute winner against Manchester United.

This wild, logic-defying game already felt like a classic before its stunning climax, with the first 45 minutes alone serving up more drama and entertainment than most matches played in the Premier League this week. It was the perfect antidote to the boredom of Sunday's title showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Both teams, who feel like kindred spirits these days in their futile attempts to rediscover the glory days, abandoned basic principles of defending and also bypassed midfield. It was, in some way, what United fans often call out for: Attack, attack and attack again.

Article continues below

But as entertaining as it was for the neutral (and for Chelsea fans at the very end), this anarchic football is completely unsustainable. United almost got away with it in west London, just like a few days before against Brentford. But, in the end, they got what they deserved.