Manchester United's quest to find a replacement for the out-of-favour Andre Onana has led them to Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd pursue Carnesecchi move

Want to replace out-of-favour Onana with the Italian

Atalanta to demand more than €40 million Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱