Man Utd monitoring ex-Man City and Real Madrid's star son and 'not ruling out' move for Santos teenager in January transfer window

United’s interest in Robinho Jr. also aligns with squad planning ahead of a crucial period in the season. The Red Devils are expected to lose Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Morocco in late December and runs until mid-January. Mbeumo is set to join Cameroon, while Amad is likely to receive the call from the Ivory Coast as they attempt to defend their AFCON crown. Their dual absence will hit United hard, depleting their attacking options at a time when fixtures traditionally come thick and fast. Speaking ahead of United’s weekend trip to Nottingham Forest, manager Ruben Amorim was frank about the difficulty of the situation, but insisted it could also open doors for squad players desperate for minutes.

When quizzed about AFCON, Amorim said: "We will have time to suffer. We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity. When I watch the training, there are players that should be playing, but it's hard with one game to take some players from the team, because they are doing well also during the training in games. So other players are going to have the opportunity to help us.

"They are understanding the way we want to play, so if we are improving on that, the change of characteristics is not going to change the idea or the momentum of the team. But let's use Amad and Bryan in these games and we will see in general."