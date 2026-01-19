From Man Utd's derby demolition to Barcelona opening the door for under-fire Real Madrid in La Liga title race: Winners and losers from the weekend's European football

Where better to start than Manchester as United and City played out the 198th derby between the two sides at Old Trafford? Michael Carrick's first game of his interim tenure could not have looked more daunting on paper, but the Red Devils produced their best performance in almost two years to rip Pep Guardiola's side to shreds on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu's second-half goals were the least United deserved for their dominance, as they also had three goals ruled out due to tight offside calls, hit the woodwork twice and forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into at least three top-class saves. City's makeshift defence had no answers as they showed why Guardiola is so keen to get Marc Guehi in the building sooner rather than later.

Questions were asked of Carrick's appointment to replace Ruben Amorim as United again dipped back into their old-boys club for answers in the dugout, but if this display was a preview of what is to come through the second half of the season, then the ex-England midfielder should at least be in contention to take the job permanently. Though Carrick failed to get Middlesbrough promoted out of the Championship during his time in the north east, his team were always in contention, and that experience should help him as he navigates through the next four months.

"We had to defend with our lives and when we play, we had to play with confidence, and I think we did it," said Lisandro Martinez after he pocketed Erling Haaland throughout the encounter. "Three goals, with a minimal offside - I think we deserved this win... What Carrick did with his staff was unbelievable, especially in a short time, that’s why I’m impressed about that."