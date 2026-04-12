'The decision was good!' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes praises Harry Kane for leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in search of trophies as Ballon d'Or charge heats up

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Fernandes claimed that while trophies shouldn't be the measure of a player's quality, he admired Kane for stepping out of his comfort zone.

"We've seen many Ballon d'Or winners who haven't won the Champions League. They still won because they were the best," Fernandes said.

"Obviously, it's easier for me to say because I haven't won many trophies. And trophies are important. But at the same time, you don't play by yourself. It's not tennis.

"If he had stayed [at Tottenham] another one or two seasons, he'd have been the best goalscorer ever in the Premier League. So, would he have been a legend or not? He would.

"He decided to go to Bayern and the decision is good because he knows he has a big chance of winning trophies. And now we're talking about Harry Kane that is scoring the same amount of goals he was scoring at Tottenham, but he might win a Ballon d'Or now because he’s going to win trophies."