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Man Utd 'send scouts' to watch AC Milan forward as Red Devils learn £52m bid could be enough to force through transfer
Red Devils ramp up scouting mission
Manchester United scouts were in attendance at San Siro on Sunday evening to run the rule over Leao during Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus, according to Calcio Mercato. The 26-year-old played 81 minutes, with the home fans booing the forward once again as he departed the pitch after he failed to break the deadlock in a cagey affair that saw the Rossoneri remain third in the Serie A standings.
United are expected to be active in the market again despite spending significant sums on the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer. The club's recruitment team is now focused on adding more elite quality to Michael Carrick’s squad as they look to build on a season that has put them on the verge of Champions League qualification.
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Bargain price tag revealed
While Leao has long been considered one of the most valuable assets in Italian football, the report suggests he is no longer viewed as untouchable by the Milan hierarchy. It is understood that a bid in the region of £52 million could be enough to tempt the Italian giants into a sale as they look to balance their books before the end of the financial year.
The forward currently has two years remaining on his contract in Milan, but the club may be open to a sale if their valuation is met. For a player of his profile and age, many across Europe view the quoted figure as excellent value, especially given his ability to play both as a left-winger and a central striker.
Romano confirms Premier League enquiries
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided further weight to the rumours, confirming that multiple English clubs have been active in their investigations. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano clarified that while the process is still in its early stages, the groundwork for a major transfer is being laid by those at the top of the Premier League table.
"I can tell you that several Premier League clubs have made calls to understand the situation of Leao... from what I heard, two Premier League clubs are calling to understand the situation," Romano stated. He added: "We are not talking about official proposals. At the moment, we are not talking about official negotiations, but Premier League clubs have started making calls to understand the situation."
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Competition and Champions League factor
United are likely to face stiff competition for Leao’s signature from abroad as well, with Barcelona and several Saudi Pro League clubs also credited with an interest in the former Lille man. Liverpool have also been linked with the forward as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah, making the race for his signature one of the most anticipated sagas of the summer.
Securing elite talent will likely depend on United finalising their place in the top five. Carrick's side can virtually secure their spot with a win against Brentford, which would move them 11 points clear of sixth-placed Brighton. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, United are keen to move quickly to avoid the player's price tag inflating further following the tournament in North America.