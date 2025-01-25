Man City women player ratings vs Aston Villa: Vivianne Miedema's unstoppable! Netherlands star & Mary Fowler both score worldies as visitors climb to second in WSL table

Vivianne Miedema's first WSL brace since September 2022 underpinned Manchester City's 4-2 win over a plucky Aston Villa

Having knocked Manchester United out of the Women's League Cup in midweek, City weren't banking on falling behind after just five minutes. Chastity Grant provided the finish after a simple long ball into the right channel created the Villa goal.

Jill Roord was guilty of missing chances, but Miedema made no mistake when a loose square pass from Villa defender Danielle Turner gifted her an equaliser. Villa were punished again 35 minutes in when they gave Miedema too much space 20 yards from goal, allowing the Dutch star to curl a stunning strike into the top corner.

City were caught cold only 45 seconds into the second half when more complacent defending saw Laia Aleixandri, also at fault for Villa's opener, meekly turn the ball into her own net. Those blushes were spared when Mary Fowler put City back ahead with a stunner that perhaps even eclipsed Miedema's strike. The crucial buffer that killed off Villa's spirit then came from Jess Park an hour in, meeting Kerstin Casparij's cross from the right.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Villa Park...