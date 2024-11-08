Man City warned transfer targets could ‘think twice’ about joining as Jamie Carragher highlights unprecedented challenges facing Pep Guardiola
Jamie Carragher warned that players could "think twice" before joining Manchester City unless they are found innocent of the 115 financial charges.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City awaiting verdict on 115 charges
- Cityzens could face a huge penalty if found guilty
- Carragher believes players may be unwilling to join