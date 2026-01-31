Man City set to lose loyal servant with Pep Guardiola stalwart on course to complete transfer to Premier League rivals

According to German football reporter Florian Plettenberg, Ortega is reportedly on the verge of joining Sean Dyche’s Forest after the club agreed a deal with Guardiola’s City on Saturday.

The report claims Ortega - who verbally agreed to join Forest while the two clubs thrashed out the terms of a transfer - is set to join the Tricky Trees on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

A separate report from BBC Sport claims Forest will pay City a fee worth up to £500,000 ($685,000) for Ortega’s signature ahead of the winter market closing on Monday 2 February.