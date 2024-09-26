Huge boost for Man City as Jill Roord returns to squad after eight months out with ACL injury

GettySoham MukherjeeHuge boost for Man City as Jill Roord returns to squad after eight months out with ACL injuryManchester City WomenWSLJill Roord will make a return to Manchester City squad after spending eight months on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRoord suffered an ACL injury in late JanuaryHas returned to full training post-recoveryWill be inducted in squad against BrightonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below