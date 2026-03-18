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Jeremy Doku tells Man City squad to 'cure' Champions League exit with Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal
City pivot to Wembley
Madrid extinguished City's hopes of continental glory for the third year in a row, defeating them 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16. Despite a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, the performance was notable for its resilience after Bernardo Silva was sent off early in the first half. Pep Guardiola's team must now make a quick turnaround as they prepare for a high-stakes trip to Wembley. The Carabao Cup final is City's first opportunity to bounce back and win their first trophy of what could be a historic domestic season.
Doku demands immediate recovery
Speaking after the continental exit, Doku was adamant that a victory on Sunday would act as the perfect tonic for the squad.
"It's a good cure," Doku remarked. "We'll do everything to win that game and to win a trophy. The next four games are very important. We now have to recover for Sunday and go game by game."
Despite the frustration of being dumped out of Europe, the winger highlighted the team's ability to trouble Madrid with ten men as a source of confidence. "There's still a lot to play for. We're still in three competitions, three trophies to win. If we do that it's still going to be a great season. Of course we're disappointed with the Champions League. It's always a nice trophy to have. But there are some lessons to take out of these two games [against Madrid]. We have to recover well and we're looking forward to the next games that we have."
Treble charge remains alive
While the Champions League is always the primary target for the City hierarchy, the season remains full of promise with three other competitions still within reach. Mathematically, a domestic treble is still a possibility for Guardiola’s side. Although they currently trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points, City hold a game in hand and have a track record of relentless late-season surges. Furthermore, the Citizens have secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they are scheduled to host Liverpool at the Etihad in early April.
Defining month for Guardiola
Following the trip to Wembley, the squad will disperse for the international break before returning to a gauntlet of fixtures that will decide their domestic standing. Facing Arsenal twice in a matter of weeks—first for a trophy and then for Premier League points—will test City's depth and mental strength. With the pressure of a title race and an FA Cup pursuit looming, Guardiola must ensure his players have "cured" their European hangover to avoid a late-season collapse.
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