Man City and Chelsea continue Enzo Maresca compensation talks with deal for Pep Guardiola replacement held up

According to Sky Sports, City are in active talks with Chelsea concerning compensation for Maresca. A deal is in the hands of the respective lawyers of both clubs, who became involved after the Italian left the London side in January while still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

City are hopeful of reaching an agreement this week to officially appoint him as the successor to Guardiola. The Spanish manager departed after an incredible 10 years at the club, during which he won absolutely everything, including six Premier League titles. While a proposed three-year contract for his replacement is on the table, it is not yet fully agreed upon.