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Man City announce new contract for Phil Foden as he looks forward to working under 'brilliant' Enzo Maresca
Homegrown hero commits until 2030
Foden has officially signed a new contract with Man City that keeps him at the club until 2030, with an option for an extra year. The new contract effectively puts an end to reports that Galatasaray were plotting a sensational move for the creative midfielder this summer. After a season of mixed game time and a disappointing omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad, there were suggestions the player could seek a fresh challenge.
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Foden targets more silverware under 'brilliant' Maresca
"Committing my future to City means everything to me," Foden told the club's official website. "Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt. It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.
"I can only thank the club, staff, teammates and fans who continue to put their faith in me. I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come."
The forward is particularly enthused by the return of Maresca to the dugout, with the Italian taking the reigns following his successful stints with Chelsea and Leicester City. Maresca previously served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, a period where Foden felt he thrived.
"I can’t wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the treble season – someone all the players respected and loved working with," he added. "To have him back here is exciting. Personally, I know I’ve improved so much from working with our coaches and world-class squad. I am excited for the next phase of my career at this great club."
Viana hails City’s unique talent
Director of football Hugo Viana was glowing in his assessment of the 26-year-old, stressing that the player’s best years are still ahead of him. "Everyone at Manchester City is incredibly proud of Phil," Viana said. "He represents everything good about our academy. He is a unique talent, and his creativity is a joy to watch.
"None of what he has achieved would be possible without the focus, dedication and humility to work hard in every moment and absorb all of the knowledge available to him through our coaches and players.
"Given Phil joined City at the age of nine, his continued success is one that is celebrated in every corner of our Club from the Academy staff who helped develop him right through to the City fans who have backed him throughout."
Viana also noted that despite Foden's vast experience at the highest level, there is still room for further growth under the new management staff. He added: "At 26, his development is still ongoing, and we look forward to seeing the player Phil can become over the coming years."
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A dream journey from the academy
Reflecting on his journey, Foden admitted that his longevity at the Etihad has exceeded even his own expectations. Having joined the club as an nine-year-old, he has transitioned from a ball boy to the PFA Player of the Year. When asked if he ever imagined staying this long, Foden replied: "Not in a million years. I would say I had a dream to make it to the first team, but to stay this long, it’s a dream really. And like I said, I’m just enjoying it and trying to make the most of it."
The challenge now for Foden is to rediscover the consistency that saw him dominate the Premier League during the 2023-24 season. Foden struggled for consistency last season, starting only two league games following a draw with Nottingham Forest in March, and was hauled off early in the FA Cup final. He will hope to rediscover his best level under Maresca's tutelage.
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