PSV 2024
Tom Hindle

Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi feature as PSV batter Utrecht to extend lead atop Eredivisie

M. TillmanR. PepiPSV EindhovenFC Utrecht vs PSV EindhovenFC UtrechtEredivisie

Malik Tillman played every minute, while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench in a 5-2 win for the Dutch League leaders

  • Malik Tillman played every minute in 5-2 win
  • Ricardo Pepi came off the bench to replace Luuk de Jong
  • PSV extend Eredivisie lead to eight points
