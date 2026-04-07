Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Manchester City v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Luis Enrique explains Hugo Ekitike's PSG struggles as Liverpool star prepares to face former side

H. Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Liverpool
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has addressed the difficult spell Hugo Ekitike endured at the French club before his remarkable resurgence. As PSG prepare to host Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals, the coach reflected on the forward's impressive development from a struggling youngster into a prolific international star at Anfield ahead of their reunion.

  • Ekitike shining after PSG struggles

    Ekitike joined PSG as a highly-rated young forward in 2022 from Reims, but struggled to get going in the French capital He managed just four goals in 33 appearances for the club and was loaned back to Reims a year after his arrival and then to Eintracht Frankfurt, eventually joining the Germans on a fixed deal. After excelling in the Bundesliga, Liverpool managed to snap him up last summer and he has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign despite their struggles in the Premier League, scoring 17 times in 43 matches for Arne Slot's side.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Luis Enrique explains why PSG & Ekitike didn't work out

    The 23-year-old will return to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday when Liverpool face his old side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In the build-up, PSG boss Enrique was asked about the France international's struggles under his guardianship.

    "Normally, I do not talk about players who are not at PSG," he told reporters. "I remember his time here. He played very well in Germany and now, currently, at Liverpool. He is now an international player and I think he has progressed a lot. It is normal. He was very young when he was here and he has improved a lot since then. But it is not the moment to talk about Liverpool players."

  • From Parisian struggles to Anfield success

    The striker's path back to the top included a successful loan and permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt before Liverpool sanctioned a massive €95 million deal last summer. Now, the player's underlying numbers suggest PSG have every right to be cautious.

    While he has netted 11 times in the English top-flight, he has chipped in with three in the Champions League, including a goal against his former team Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman will be hoping to have a similar haunting effect when he rocks up in his nation's capital this week.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP

    Liverpool face tough test in Paris

    Ekitike and Liverpool head into the match against the reigning European champions in a rough period of form. They have lost two matches in a row, having been beaten by Brighton near the end of March before returning from the international break to suffer a 4-0 humiliation against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

    PSG, on the other hand, have won four games in a row heading into this game and have the added benefit of not having to play a Ligue 1 match between the two legs of the Champions League tie, having been given the weekend off by the French football authorities.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG