Lothar Matthaus calls Harry Kane 'the second David Beckham' in strong response to transfer talk around Bayern Munich striker

Bayern legend Matthaus is confident that an agreement will be reached, telling the Sky90 – die Fußballdebatte show: “Now he’s winning title after title, which he didn’t manage to do before in England. So I see no reason why Harry Kane should leave this club or his environment. His contract will be extended. I’m sure of that.”

Matthaus went on to say in a ‘the grass is not always greener’ warning to Kane: “He knows what he has in his coach (Vincent Kompany); he repays the trust the coach gives him. He plays in a functioning team. Who knows if he would shine elsewhere? Who knows if he could play as well elsewhere as he does here under Kompany?”

Bayern have also been advised to do all they can to prevent Kane from heading for the exits as he has become a marketing dream - with comparisons being made between England captains of the present and not too distant past.

Matthaus added on Kane’s similarities to a Manchester United and Three Lions legend: “He’s a global brand, he’s the second Beckham because everyone in the world knows him. He has no haters – not in Frankfurt, not in Dortmund.”