'Lost his cool' - Lionel Messi was 'visibly uncomfortable' as GOAT Tour turns ugly with Kolkata Stadium 'overcrowding'
Messi's GOAT Tour turns sour in Kolkata
Chaos engulfed Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 as Messi’s much-anticipated appearance lasted barely 20 to 25 minutes before he was escorted away amid local politicians swarming the pitch for photos with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Over 85,000 fans had arrived for a glimpse of the football legend, but more than 100 individuals, politicians, officials, celebrities, and security staff swarmed the pitch as soon as Messi entered, obstructing visibility and disrupting the schedule. As frustration grew and fans realised they could hardly see the Argentine superstar, the atmosphere shifted rapidly from euphoria to anger.
Stadium unrest escalated when groups of supporters began ripping out seats and hurling objects onto the pitch after Messi left the field. Videos showed fans climbing over barriers and jeering officials as the event collapsed under mismanagement. Reports confirmed that Messi, along with Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, were rushed out of the venue due to immediate safety concerns as organisers lost control of the situation.
Former India midfielder Lalkamal Bhowmick, who participated in the exhibition match planned as part of the programme, later revealed to Sports Now that Messi had become "visibly uncomfortable" once the crowd began encroaching on him. The celebrity presence on the pitch, combined with an overwhelmed security apparatus, left the event in disarray. By the end of the night, Messi’s first Indian appearance of the tour had turned into a public-relations disaster, overshadowing the footballing spectacle.
Kolkata event organizer Dutta arrested after celebs and politicians storm the field
The fallout from the Kolkata chaos has spiralled into a significant controversy, prompting the arrest of lead organiser Shatadru Dutta and the launch of two police cases under multiple stringent legal sections. Authorities allege severe lapses in crowd management, public-order violations, and endangerment, leading to Dutta reportedly being denied bail and placed in 14-day police custody.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and issued a public apology, acknowledging the failure to manage an event hosting a global icon. An inquiry committee comprising senior officials has already begun an investigation into the causes, with initial inspections suggesting that access control, security perimeter planning, and VIP coordination had collapsed simultaneously. The committee will assess accountability and recommend structural reforms to prevent such lapses at future large-scale events.
Fan anger has continued to grow, with many supporters demanding refunds after paying high ticket prices only to be unable to see Messi during his rushed, heavily obstructed lap. Some accused organisers of prioritising dignitaries over genuine supporters, while others criticised the chaotic execution that turned a once-in-a-lifetime moment into disappointment. The broader issue now transcends just Kolkata, raising questions about India’s preparedness to handle events featuring high-profile international athletes.
Former Indian midfielder reveals Messi was 'visibly uncomfortable'
Bhowmick’s account shed further light on Messi’s discomfort, describing how his demeanour changed as uncontrolled crowds converged on him for selfies and photos. He revealed that Messi initially appeared relaxed, signing autographs and greeting players, but quickly grew irritated when dozens of unplanned politicians and dignitaries flooded the pitch. According to Bhowmick, both Messi’s own security team and teammates Suarez and De Paul were visibly unhappy with how rapidly the environment deteriorated.
Bhowmick told Sports Now: "Everything was going fine at the start as Messi walked into the stadium. He seemed relaxed, smiling, and shaking hands with all of us. He even gave autographs without hesitation. The moment too many people rushed onto the field and started clicking pictures, he became visibly uncomfortable. It got overcrowded very quickly, and we could see his reaction change as everyone around him started clicking pictures. He began showing signs of irritation, lost his cool, and everything went out of control."
The mismanagement not only affected the fans but also deeply impacted the athletes involved in the exhibition match, which was meant to celebrate Messi’s presence in India. With officials and politicians crowding the field, players were unable to proceed with the programme as planned, creating confusion about whether the exhibition match would begin at all. The decision to cut the event short, Bhowmick confirmed, was driven by security concerns rather than Messi’s unwillingness to engage with supporters.
The reaction in Kolkata contrasted sharply with Messi’s warm reception later in the day in Hyderabad, where he finally played with local youth players and addressed an appreciative crowd. The difference in experiences only intensified scrutiny of Kolkata's failed organisational effort.
Messi's tour continues in Mumbai and Delhi after Hyderabad success
Messi’s tour will continue as planned, with stops scheduled in Mumbai and New Delhi after the successful Hyderabad leg restored a sense of normalcy to the India visit. His positive interaction with fans in Telangana, where he thanked supporters for their affection, may help shift the narrative away from the Kolkata debacle. Even so, Kolkata’s events will remain under investigation as authorities attempt to determine the scale of lapses and whether refunds or additional sanctions will follow.
For organisers, the priority now is damage control as the inquiry committee prepares its findings and outlines responsibility for the widespread mismanagement. The repercussions could influence future international sporting events in the region, as stakeholders re-evaluate safety protocols and VIP handling procedures. Balancing crowd enthusiasm with proper infrastructure planning will be essential to rebuilding credibility.
Meanwhile, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul are expected to proceed with engagements in a more controlled environment, with security teams implementing stricter procedures after Kolkata’s breakdown. With thousands of fans still eager to see the World Cup winner, ensuring smooth execution in the remaining cities will be crucial to salvaging the GOAT Tour’s legacy in India. The hope now is that Messi’s remaining appearances unfold in celebration, not controversy.
