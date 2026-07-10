Jurgen Klopp waves to Kylian Mbappe's mum! Ex-Liverpool boss reveals how he almost signed Real Madrid star as pair reunite at World Cup

He then laid bare the undercover operation he designed for Mbappe back in 2017. Liverpool's management went as far as charting a private jet from Blackpool to Nice to keep the meeting completely hidden from the prying eyes of the media.

Recalling the ultra-secret pursuit high above the French skies with the striker's family, Klopp added: "With Mbappe, it was before he went to Paris. That was roughly €500 million, the most expensive non-transfer we've ever made.

"We flew from Blackpool to Nice. In Nice, the whole Mbappe family boarded a private jet with five cabins. Then we flew around in circles and had a delicious meal. We weren't allowed to be seen. It was great – and then he went to Paris."