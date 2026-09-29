AFP
Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet sets high standards after keeping clean sheet in France debut against Belgium
A stellar debut for the Liverpool youngster
Tasked with anchoring the French defense alongside Maxence Lacroix, the 21-year-old former Rennes man looked remarkably composed throughout the ninety minutes. His physical presence was particularly noteworthy, as he dominated several key aerial battles and ground duels to keep a dangerous Belgian frontline at bay.
While many young players would be overawed by the occasion, Jacquet appeared to relish the responsibility placed upon him in such a high-stakes environment. His transition from the club level at Liverpool to the international scene looked seamless, reinforcing why he is considered one of the most promising defensive talents in Europe. Despite the pressure of a debut, his technical ability on the ball remained evident, providing a solid foundation for France to build their attacks from deep positions during the narrow 1-0 win.
- AFP
High standards despite the victory
Despite the successful outcome and the personal achievement of a debut clean sheet, Jacquet was critical of his own performance when speaking to the media after the final whistle. The young center-back made it clear that while he was happy with the collective result, he believes there is significant room for improvement in his own game. This relentless drive for perfection is a hallmark of the elite environment he experiences daily at Anfield under the watchful eye of the Premier League giants.
Reflecting on the match, the defender admitted that his mind was already drifting toward the mistakes he felt he made during the game. "It’s sure that being a defender, a clean sheet, there is nothing better. With the victory at the end. I can only be happy. But to say that I am satisfied, no. I think back to 2-3 offensive balls, I can do better once I recover. But overall I’m happy, we leave with the 3 points and the clean-sheet," the defender explained.
Zidane experiments with new talent
The inclusion of Jacquet was part of a broader strategy by Zidane to integrate fresh energy into the national team setup. The legendary coach has not been afraid to hand opportunities to those performing well at club level, and the clash with Belgium served as the perfect proving ground. While Jacquet shone in the backline, other debutants also looked to make their mark, including Stade Rennais forward Esteban Lepaul who enjoyed his first start under the new regime. It was a night defined by transition and the promise of a new era for Les Bleus.
The defensive partnership between Jacquet and Lacroix provided a glimpse into a potential future for the French national team. With veteran players moving on, the door is open for a new generation to establish themselves as permanent fixtures in the squad.
- AFP
Looking ahead for the Reds defender
Zidane has shown a willingness to integrate fresh blood since taking the reins, and Jacquet’s performance has certainly given the legendary manager food for thought. The defender will be hoping to retain his spot for Friday’s clash against the Azzurri, where another disciplined performance could see him move up the pecking order. With several senior defenders facing pressure to maintain their form, the Liverpool starlet is perfectly positioned to capitalise on any opening in the starting eleven as the Nations League campaign progresses.
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