Liverpool ready to battle Arsenal for €100m Rodrygo as transfer talks planned with Real Madrid winger's representatives

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Brazil international has been linked with a move out of Santiago Bernabeu this summer after seeing his game time reduced under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Reds are looking for an attacker to further bolster their Premier League-winning squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.