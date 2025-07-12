VIDEO: Rodrygo gives telling reaction to fan's Arsenal question as Real Madrid set huge price tag to even discuss potential transfer Rodrygo Arsenal Transfers Real Madrid LaLiga Premier League

Real Madrid star Rodrygo ignored a fan's question about a possible move to Arsenal. The Brazilian stopped to pose for a photograph but immediately looked the other way when asked a question on his potential transfer to the Premier League. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos, although the Spanish giants have set a huge price tag for him.