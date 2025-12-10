Why Liverpool have no plans to give miffed Mohamed Salah big Anfield send-off ahead of AFCON exit & potential January transfer in wake of incendiary outburst - explained

Salah has vowed to be at Anfield for the Brighton game, although he does not know if he will be playing or spectating once again. He told reporters: "Yesterday I said to [my parents], 'Come to the Brighton game'. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there."

Liverpool have the day off on Thursday but are due to train on Friday, at which point it may become clearer as to whether Salah will be recalled to the starting XI or not by Slot.