Liverpool told their ideal Mohamed Salah replacement is already in the Premier League as Reds are warned they must prepare for Trent Alexander-Arnold exit
Ally McCoist has advised Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah with Jarrod Bowen and also warned the Reds of Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential exit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah & TAA nearing the end of their contracts
- LFC urged to think about life beyond them
- McCoist believes Bowen could replace Salah