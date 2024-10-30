'We will miss them a lot' - Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas drops huge hint over futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk amid contract uncertainty
Kostas Tsimikas shared a hint about the Liverpool futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Virgil van Dijk amid their contract uncertainty.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- LFC trio in the final year of their contracts
- Could enter into a pre-contract in January
- Tsimikas shed light on their potential futures