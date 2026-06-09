Darwin Nunez could make sensational return to Liverpool as Reds offered Uruguayan for free

Nunez is reportedly available on a free transfer after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal. The Uruguay international only joined the Saudi Pro League club last summer, but his spell in the Middle East has come to an early end. His situation changed following the arrival of Karim Benzema, with squad registration restrictions reportedly leaving Nunez unable to play in the Saudi Professional League.

As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old. A return to Anfield would represent a remarkable twist, with the Reds potentially able to bring back a former player without paying a transfer fee.