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Liverpool star Cody Gakpo withdraws from Netherlands squad after heavy tackle against Serbia
International injury blow for Liverpool star
Andoni Iraola will be sweating on the fitness of one of his key attacking outlets after Gakpo was officially ruled out of the remainder of the international window. The former PSV Eindhoven star started for the Netherlands in their Nations League fixture against Serbia, but his evening was cut short in painful fashion. The incident occurred early in the first half of the match in Belgrade, where the 27-year-old was the victim of a robust challenge. Reports indicate that Gakpo suffered after a tackle from Sasa Lukic, who received a yellow card for the heavy challenge.
The KNVB confirmed on Monday afternoon that the player has already departed the camp to begin his recovery process, leaving a significant void in Xavi's tactical plans for the upcoming matches.
- AFP
No replacement summoned by Xavi
Despite the high-profile exit of the Liverpool attacker, the Dutch coaching staff has decided not to call up a replacement for the final two games of the break. Xavi feels he has sufficient depth in his current roster to cover the vacancy on the left flank. Ruben van Bommel, who impressed after coming on as a substitute on Sunday night, is expected to compete for a starting berth. The squad also retains the services of Noa Lang, providing the manager with two distinct options to maintain their offensive output during the upcoming fixtures.
The decision to stick with the existing squad highlights the manager's faith in his younger prospects, though the absence of Gakpo’s veteran presence will undoubtedly be felt. The Netherlands are scheduled to face Greece in Thessaloniki this Thursday before returning to the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven to conclude their October schedule.
Liverpool medical staff on high alert
The Premier League giants will be sweating over the fitness of their Dutch international as he prepares to fly back to Merseyside for further evaluation. Liverpool confirmed that Gakpo will now return to th club for further assessment by medical staff at the AXA Training Centre. Initial reports from the Dutch camp suggest the issue is related to his ankle, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear until he undergoes scans in England. The timing is particularly sensitive for the Anfield outfit, who are looking to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.
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Crucial Manchester City clash looms
For Liverpool, the primary concern is whether Gakpo will be available for their blockbuster showdown against Manchester City next Sunday. The Reds are scheduled to host Enzo Maresca man at Anfield on October 11 in what is already being billed as a potential title-deciding encounter. The medical team at the AXA Training Centre will be working around the clock to ensure the forward has the best possible chance of a quick recovery.
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