Liverpool board take their side! Reds chiefs make huge decision on whether to back Mohamed Salah or Arne Slot after Egyptians explosive outburst as poor results continue

The two-time Premier League title winner is less than impressed at being forced to fill a supporting role in Slot’s current plans, with no explanation being offered as to why he has - in his opinion - become a scapegoat for their struggles.

Salah told reporters after seeing no game time off the bench in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds: “I don't know why I'm sitting on the bench. It feels like the club is throwing me under the bus, that's how I feel. I think it's very clear that someone will blame me.” He went on to say of his dealings with Slot: “I have said many times that I have a good relationship with the manager, but suddenly we don't have a relationship anymore. I don't know why.”

The stunning outburst from Salah has left those behind the scenes at Anfield with some difficult decisions to make. According to talkSPORT, Reds boss Slot “has the full backing of the board” as he retains complete control when it comes to selection calls.

