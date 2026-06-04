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Liverpool appoint Andoni Iraola as new head coach to succeed Arne Slot
A new era begins at Anfield
Liverpool confirmed that Iraola has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 43-year-old will take up the helm at Anfield to succeed Slot, who departed the Reds on Saturday after his tenure on Merseyside came to an end.
Iraola arrives at the club with his stock at an all-time high after three impressive campaigns in the Premier League with Bournemouth. His time on the South Coast was defined by a progressive playing style, culminating in leading the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history with a sixth-placed finish in the table last month.
Excitement for a massive challenge
The new boss expressed his delight at joining one of world football's most decorated institutions. “Really excited, really excited,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world. But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.”
He continued: “You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”
From the Basque country to the Premier League
Born in the Basque region of northern Spain, Iraola enjoyed a lengthy playing career, operating mainly as a right-back and making more than 500 appearances for Athletic Club in 12 seasons. He also won seven caps for Spain before moving to New York City FC between 2015 and 2016, prior to hanging up his boots.
His transition into management has been swift and successful. Iraola’s maiden steps into management came in the summer of 2018 when he took control of AEK Larnaca and helped them to win the Cypriot Super Cup. This was followed by a spell at Spanish second-division side Mirandes, where he began to build his reputation as a tactically astute coach.
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The rise of a tactical mastermind
Iraola then made the switch to Rayo Vallecano in 2020, whom he led to promotion to La Liga in his first term at the helm. His ability to punch above his weight continued in Spain's top flight, eventually catching the eye of English suitors. Just three years after that promotion, the Premier League came calling and Iraola was appointed as Bournemouth boss.
His work at the Cherries caught the eye, culminating in European qualification being achieved last term after a remarkable 18-match unbeaten run in the second half of the season sealed sixth place. Now Iraola joins Liverpool, where he will begin preparing the Reds for the forthcoming campaign and the task of competing for major silverware.