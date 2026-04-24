Lisandro Martinez appeal verdict: Man Utd learn how many games Argentine defender will miss for hair pull on Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Carrick has made no secret of his frustration with the ruling, having previously branded the initial red card as one of the worst he has seen. Despite his vocal opposition to the strictness of modern officiating, the former United midfielder admitted he has no choice but to accept the finality of the decision.

"We're obviously disappointed," Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN. "We didn't agree with it. I think it was pretty obvious how I felt after the game, and I still feel that way. Yeah, listen, I don't want to go into it now. I think it is what it is. We've been hit with some decisions and, at the end of the day, now we've got to accept it and move on, whether we like them or not."