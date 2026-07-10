Lionesses star Niamh Charles swaps Chelsea for Man City as new WSL champions strengthen ahead of title defence and Champions League return

Despite winning a first WSL title in 10 years and adding an FA Cup triumph to that a few weeks later, left-back was an issue for Man City last year. Ouahabi struggled to nail down the starting spot on a consistent basis, before departing upon the expiry of her contract last month and subsequently joining the Chicago Stars in the NWSL, meaning Alex Greenwood was regularly relocated to the left, away from her preferred centre-back role. While the England star did a decent job there, she was caught out on some occasions, highlighting the need for recruitment in that area this summer.

In comes Charles, then, to fill the void. City were also reported to be in for McCabe, with The Athletic reporting that there was interest there, but the Arsenal icon would instead join Chelsea, with City turning their attention to a player set to be impacted negatively - in terms of playing time - by that move, in Charles.

Though not a natural left-back, the 27-year-old was converted to one by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, a transition that also translated to England level, with Charles used a lot in that role by Sarina Wiegman as well. She has adjusted well to the change and will hope to be able to consistently show that at City, after often battling for the spot with others at Chelsea.