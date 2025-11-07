Why Lionesses No.1 Hannah Hampton is even more important to Chelsea this season

That sort of difference-making in between the sticks has been important ever since Hampton arrived at Chelsea back in 2023 - but it might be even more so this year. Last term, the Blues' treble-winning success was built on a solid defence more than anything else. This time around, though, Bompastor's side are conceding significantly more shots, shots on target, key passes and shot-creating actions. Indeed, Chelsea allowed the second-fewest of all of the latter three in the WSL last season. This time around, they have conceded the fourth-most shot-creating actions and the fifth-most shots and key passes. That's quite a notable difference.

"[It's] probably because we want to take more risks in our game," Bompastor said last month, asked about the defence looking a little leakier. "Sometimes, depending on my starting XI, we have a lot of offensive players on the pitch and I think that's okay. We want to be a team who want to dominate the opposition. We also want to have a team who take risks on the pitch going forward. So sometimes, depending on the games, in terms of balance, we focus more on in-possession [things] and how we can create and how we can move the ball forward on the pitch, rather than maybe trying to defend more.

"That's okay for me. This is what we want to achieve as a team. I know going into every game, maybe the plan will change a little bit, so it's always important to find the right balance between in and out of possession. But, again, I think I'm someone who really likes to take the risks. We want to be offensive."