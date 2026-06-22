'Truly spectacular' - Lionel Messi reflects on World Cup top scorer record and explains why penalty miss may have helped Argentina to Austria win

The Argentine captain produced another timeless performance at the 2026 World Cup, scoring a brace that saw him surpass Miroslav Klose's long-standing record. After a tense opening, Messi finally broke the deadlock and later added a second in the dying moments to move into a league of his own as the most prolific finisher in the history of the tournament.

Reflecting on the achievement and the team's progression to the knockout stages, Messi claimed a deserved double in the dying seconds to cap off a historic individual display.

"The truth is, I am very happy for the win above all," the 38-year-old told reporters. "It was a very important, very tough, and hard-fought victory. It gives us peace of mind for what is to come. This is the World Cup; all games are very equal and very intense."