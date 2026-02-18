'Lionel Messi won that for you!' - Ex-Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder roasts 'childish' Nicolas Otamendi for taunting Vinicius Junior with World Cup tattoo

The Champions League clash descended into controversy, as a series of incidents on and off the pitch brought the match to a temporary halt. Play was stopped for around 10 minutes after Vinicius became embroiled in a heated altercation with Benfica supporters. The situation intensified when allegations emerged that Benfica’s young midfielder, Gianluca Prestianni, had directed racist remarks toward the Brazilian star, sparking outrage among players and fans alike.

The confrontation did not end there, as several of Vinicius’ Real Madrid teammates rushed to his side, escalating tensions further. Kylian Mbappe was reportedly seen confronting Prestianni directly, accusing him of racist behaviour. The incident quickly drew widespread attention on social media, with supporters and pundits debating the events as the drama unfolded both on the pitch and in the stands.

While players clashed amid the racism protocol stoppage, Otamendi flexed his World Cup, Finalissima and Copa America tattoos in Vinicius’ face, turning a tense moment into comedy gold for the former Madrid man.