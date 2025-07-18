Lionel Messi numbers! Lamine Yamal shifts 70,000 Barcelona No.10 shirts in a day as wonderkid inherits iconic jersey once worn by Argentine GOAT L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona LaLiga Transfers

Barcelona's decision to hand the legendary No. 10 shirt to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has already paid off in spectacular fashion, with the club reportedly selling 70,000 jerseys within a single day. The wonderkid’s new status has triggered a merchandising boom that could prove crucial for the financially-strapped Catalan giants.