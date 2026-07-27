Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe beaten to World Cup Goal of the Tournament award as iconic strike vs Argentina takes the prize

FIFA has confirmed that Cabral's stunning strike against Argentina in the round of 32 has been voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament for the 2026 World Cup. The 23-year-old Rotterdam-born defender produced a moment of individual brilliance that resonated with fans globally, ultimately seeing him top a shortlist that included Messi, Mbappe, and Julian Alvarez.

The strike featured a daring run where Lopes Cabral tricked his way inside Alexis Mac Allister before unleashing a curling effort that bypassed Emiliano Martinez and found the top corner.

This landmark award places him in an elite bracket of previous winners, including James Rodriguez, Benjamin Pavard, and Richarlison.