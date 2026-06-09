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Lionel Messi fitness boost! Argentina boss delivers update on GOAT as 2026 World Cup countdown continues
Messi set for Iceland return
Messi is nearing a return to full fitness as Argentina work through their final preparations before the 2026 World Cup officially gets underway. The legendary forward was a notable absentee during the Albiceleste's recent friendly victory against Honduras on June 6, having been forced to sit out while nursing a minor muscle issue.
However, head coach Scaloni has moved to ease concerns regarding his captain's availability for the tournament. The World Cup-winning manager confirmed that Messi is expected to feature in the upcoming friendly against Iceland, marking a significant step forward in his recovery process as the holders look to defend their crown.
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Managing the GOAT's minutes
While Messi is slated to return to the pitch, Scaloni remains cautious about overworking his talismanic number 10 so close to the tournament opener.
The coaching staff is keen to ensure that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner does not suffer any setbacks, with a carefully managed plan in place for his participation in the Iceland clash.
“He is going to play against Iceland,” Scaloni told reporters when quizzed on Messi's status. “What I do not know is how many minutes. I still have to talk to him during training and see how many minutes he plays to avoid any kind of risk, but in principle, yes, he will get minutes.”
The intangible influence of Messi
Beyond his obvious talent with the ball at his feet, Scaloni emphasized that Messi’s presence is vital for the overall morale and psychological state of the squad. Whether he is starting on the pitch or leading from the dressing room, the 36-year-old remains the undisputed heartbeat of the Argentinian national team.
Asked about his importance to this team, Scaloni replied: “Hugely important, as always. Not just in the dressing room, when he’s on the pitch, everything he translates to his team-mates, the atmosphere he creates around him, is something incredible.” This aura is expected to be a driving force as Argentina look to navigate a challenging group stage.
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Focus shifts to Algeria opener
With the fitness concerns surrounding their captain seemingly resolved, Argentina can now focus fully on their opening Group Stage match. The Albiceleste are scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign on June 17, where they will face off against an unpredictable Algeria side in their first competitive outing since arriving at the tournament.
The defending champions are among the favorites to go all the way once again, and having a fit and firing Messi is central to those ambitions. After the final test against Iceland, all eyes will be on the team sheet for the Algeria clash to see if the GOAT is ready to lead the line from the first whistle.