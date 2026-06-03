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‘Not because of Lionel Messi’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup-winning mindset explained as Portuguese GOAT takes aim at missing medal
Ronaldo & Messi preparing to grace their sixth World Cups
Ronaldo will, like Messi, be gracing FIFA’s flagship event for a sixth time when doors in the United States, Canada and Mexico swing open. Nobody has previously achieved that feat, with the history books continuing to be rewritten.
Argentine icon Messi is back for another shot at the most prestigious of prizes, having hoisted that golden trophy aloft at the end of a thrilling tournament in 2022. The expectation is that he, after turning 39 on June 24, will slip into international retirement once a major competition in the U.S. comes to a close.
Ronaldo may head down the same path, having already passed his 41st birthday. He has been showing no sign of slowing down with club or country - becoming a Saudi Pro League title winner at Al-Nassr in 2026. There remains a determination on his part to reach 1,000 career goals before any thought is given to hanging up record-shattering boots.
CR7 would, however, edge a step closer to that end date if a World Cup crown were to be captured alongside Bruno Fernandes and Co. Having achieved so much, there are few targets that motivate him quite as much as delivering on the expectations of his nation.
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Is Ronaldo desperate to emulate Messi's World Cup win?
Is he desperate to match Messi, having seen a career-long foe savour the highest of highs in Qatar? When that question was put to former Manchester United team-mate Djemba-Djemba, the Cameroonian - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of World Cup Betting - said: “I think Cristiano wants to win the World Cup, not because of Messi, because of him, not because of Messi.
“I remember sometimes when we finished training, we had shooting, free kicks, shoot, everything, and I know he was so upset when he was missing a shot, or a goal.
“Of course, Messi made a challenge between the two, it's normal. It was a challenge between the two, but Cristiano was doing it for him, for himself, and he wants to win this World Cup for him, not because of Messi, no.”
Will Ronaldo finish his career with more goals than Messi?
While Ronaldo and Messi have never allowed exploits of the other to dominate their thoughts, their unique rivalry has been impossible to ignore over the course of two decades that have delivered 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them.
It is possible that both will finish their respective careers having reached four figures on the goal front, but somebody must come out on top. Pressed on whether Ronaldo will be determined to claim that upper hand, Djemba-Djemba added: “Of course.
“Cristiano likes the challenge, he likes the challenge for him. You have to have something to push you to be the best, and Cristiano was helping Messi to push him, and Messi was helping Cristiano to push him.”
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World Cup fixtures: When Portugal & Argentina start their campaigns
Argentina will be first to take to the field at the 2026 World Cup, although it remains to be seen whether Messi - who has been nursing a knock - will be fit enough to start and captain his country in a meeting with Algeria on June 16.
A matter of hours later, on the following day, Ronaldo should skipper Portugal in their opening group stage clash with DR Congo. He will be hoping that fixture represents a first step towards landing the ultimate prize.