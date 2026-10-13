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Lille consider legal action after 'dangerous' tackle leaves Tiago Santos with season-ending ACL injury
Devastating blow sparks furious backlash
The Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit are ready to take legal action after a horror challenge ended their star right-back's season early. The disaster unfolded when a heavy tackle went completely unpunished, tearing the ligaments in his right knee just two years after a similar injury on his left side. Club chiefs are now demanding answers from the French federation and league bosses after the match officials and VAR failed to penalise the tackle.
- AFP
Outraged club threatens unprecedented litigation
Les Dogues released a blistering statement condemning what they described as a "dangerous" tackle, taking direct aim at officiating standards while confirming they are exploring every legal avenue to seek compensation.
Demanding accountability from refereeing bodies and standing firmly behind their stricken defender, Lille stated: "The circumstances of the incident and the lack of any sanction raise serious questions for the club.
"LOSC are exploring all possible legal avenues and reserves the right to take any legal action necessary to obtain compensation for its losses. It will support Tiago in any steps he decides to take to defend his rights."
Opponents defend midfielder amid controversy
Le Havre quickly issued a public defence of their player while wishing the Portuguese full-back a speedy recovery, pointing out that match referee Bastien Dechepy and VAR both opted against penalising the challenge.
Rebutting the narrative surrounding the severity of the challenge, HAC released an official response: "Le Havre Athletic Club and its player, Amir Richardson, first wish to renew their sincere and total support for the Lille player, Tiago Santos, who was injured during Saturday's match, and wish him a speedy recovery.
"While understanding the emotion sparked by this injury and its consequences, HAC wishes to remind that the match referee, Mr. Bastien Dechepy, as well as the VAR referee, did not deem it necessary to sanction Amir Richardson."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Demanding European test looms large
Despite the massive blow of losing a key defender, Davide Ancelotti's men must quickly switch focus to a tough Champions League showdown with Arsenal. Les Dogues are desperate to bounce back in London after suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat against Real Betis in their European opener. Sitting second in the league table should at least give them a lift as they brace for a relentless run of fixtures.
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